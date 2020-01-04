Indonesia Floods: Thousands in Jakarta Emergency Shelters, 47 Dead

Tens of thousands of Indonesians were crammed in emergency shelters on Saturday, 4 January, waiting for floodwaters to recede in and around the capital, Jakarta, as the death toll from massive New Year's flooding reached 47, officials said.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city's outskirts, as well as in neighboring Lebak, which buried a dozen people.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said the fatalities also included those who had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks early Wednesday after extreme torrential rains throughout New Year's Eve. Three elderly people died of hypothermia.