Indian Students in Wuhan Wait Anxiously as Coronavirus Spreads

A large number of Indian students in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new SARS-like virus which rattled China and the world with its sheer virulence, kept an anxious watch on the situation as local officials on Wednesday, 22 January, asked people to stop travelling in and out of the city.

The bustling central Chinese city of about 11.5 million people with beautiful parks and lakes has overnight turned into a city of nightmares as nine people died and over 440 people admitted to hospitals with quarantine facilities.

Wuhan became a household name in India for being the venue of the historic first informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in 2018. It is also home to about 700 Indians, mostly students.