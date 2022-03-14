Five Indian Students Killed in a Road Accident in Toronto
Two others have been hospitalised after getting injured.
India's High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, on Monday, 14 March, said that five Indian students have been killed in a road accident that took place near Toronto on Saturday, 12 March. Two others have been hospitalised after suffering injuries.
"Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," Bisaria wrote in a tweet.
(This story will be updated)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.