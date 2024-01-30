Indian Navy Rescues 19 Pakistanis on Fishing Vessel Hijacked by Somali Pirates

The Gulf of Aden has witnessed several attacks on commercial vessels. Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, Houthis have been carrying out drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians under Israeli siege in the Gaza Strip, forcing Israel-linked commercial ships to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa, Reuters reported.

Indian Navy, on 18 January, responded swiftly to the drone strike on Marshall Island-flagged cargo vessel MV Genco Picardy, which had 22 crew members, including nine Indians.

On 5 January, the Indian Navy thwarted an attempted hijacking of the Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.

On December 23, MV Chem Pluto, a Liberian-flagged vessel with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast.