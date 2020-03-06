Indian Girl in Dubai Tests Positive for COVID-19

"Within the framework of comprehensive preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, the DHA is conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff and workers of the school that may have interacted with the coronavirus patient" the DHA was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

"DHA has adopted stringent pro-active precautionary measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all students of the school and their families. In coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), we have issued instructions for classes in the school to be suspended," it said.