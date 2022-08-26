Indian American Woman Swept Away In US's Utah Flash Floods Found Dead

Zion National Park happens to be among the United States' most visited national parks even though it is frequently put under flood warnings by the National Weather Service.

Floods continue to pose a danger for experienced hikers and climbers in addition to several new hikers who have returned to the park in the post-pandemic world.

People are routinely trapped in the park's slot canyons due to flash floods. Some of these spots are as narrow as windows and some are hundreds of feet deep, according to a report from the national Weather Service.

