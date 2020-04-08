Indian-American Pharma to Donate 3.4 Million HCQ Tablets to US

An Indian American-owned pharma firm has pledged to donate 3.4 million hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets to some of the key COVID-19 battleground states, including New York and Louisiana, joining the war against the dreaded coronavirus which by Tuesday had taken lives of more than 12,800 people in the US alone.

Owned by philanthropic billionaire Chirag and Chintu Patel, New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals, which is one of the largest US-based manufacturers, has also announced ramping up production of hydroxychloroquine sulphate at several of its manufacturing sites and expects to produce approximately 20 million tablets between now and mid-April.

Those tablets will be made available nationwide through Amneal's existing retail and wholesale customers, as well as through direct sales to larger institutions in need, the company said.