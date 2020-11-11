Indian-American Kash Patel Named US Chief of Staff to Chris Miller

Indian-American Kash Patel has been appointed as the Chief of Staff to the US Defence Secretary Chris Miller, the Pentagon has announced on Tuesday, 10 November.

This comes a day after Donald Trump fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper and appointed the National Counter Terrorism Center Director, Chris Miller, as the Acting Secretary of Defence.

Kash Patel is currently on National Security Council staff. Patel will replace Jen Stewart, who resigned earlier today, reported news agency PTI.