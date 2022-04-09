Haji Ali, Bandra-Worli Sea-Link Could Be Submerged by 2050: Report

Several Indian cities that lie near the sea may get submerged in the next 28 years due to the rise in water level, an analysis has revealed.

Critical properties and road networks in Mumbai, Kochi, Mangalore, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram will be submerged by 2050, said the analysis by RMSI, a global risk management firm, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

RMSI’s experts created a high-resolution Digital Terrain Model (topography) for the coastline of the identified cities and used a coastal flood model to map the cities’ inundation levels based on forecasts of rise in sea-level.