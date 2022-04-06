How Ukraine Has Defended Itself Against Cyberattacks – Lessons for the US

I’m a cybersecurity researcher with a background as a political officer in the US Embassy in Kyiv and working as an analyst in countries of the former Soviet Union. Over the last year, I led a USAID-funded program in which Florida International University and Purdue University instructors trained more than 125 Ukrainian university cybersecurity faculty and more than 700 cybersecurity students.

Many of the faculty are leading advisors to the government or consult with critical infrastructure organisations on cybersecurity. The program emphasised practical skills in using leading cybersecurity tools to defend simulated enterprise networks against real malware and other cybersecurity threats.