‘Highly Likely’ That Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner: US Officials
Two US officials on Thursday, 9 January, it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board.
The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the US drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general last week.
President Donald Trump suggested that he believes Iran was responsible and wouldn't directly lay the blame on Iran, but dismissed their claims that it was a mechanical issue — and denied any US responsibility.'
“Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side," Trump said, noting the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood."
