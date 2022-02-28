Germany's Three Major Policy Reversals Over Russia-Ukraine War

As the global community steps up to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the response of one North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member in particular – Germany – has gone through remarkable shifts in stance and policy within the past week.

Germany's foreign policy and position on measures against Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been upended in three significant resolutions announced by the country this week.

In order to adhere to the consensus of its European allies and to discourage Russia's violent intrusion, the country has pulled volte-faces in decisions relating to banning Russia from SWIFT, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the supply of arms to Ukraine.