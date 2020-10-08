Kamala Harris, Mike Pence Clash Over COVID, Economy at VP Debate

“The American people have demonstrated over the last eight months – they've been given the facts, they're willing to put the health of their families and their neighbours and people they don't even know first. President Trump and I have great confidence in the American people and their ability to take that information and put it into practice,” Pence said.

“The difference here is President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interest of their health,” he added.

“Whatever the vice president is claiming the administration has done, clearly it hasn’t worked,” Ms. Harris said.

“When you’re looking at over 210,000 dead bodies in our country, American lives that have been lost, families that are grieving that loss. And, you know, the vice president is the head of the task force.”

"You respect the American people when you tell them the truth. You respect the American people when you have the courage to be a leader, speaking of those things you may not want people to hear, but they need to hear so they can protect themselves. But this administration stood on information that if you had as a parent or a worker, if you didn't have enough money saved up, you're standing in a food line because of the ineptitude," Harris said.

"They've had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration."