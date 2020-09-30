‘I Paid Millions of Dollars in Taxes’: Donald Trump in Prez Debate

The debate began with the issue of the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg - an issue that has been contested by Democrats, as Biden's believes that the vacancy should not be filled ahead of the election.

"We won the election. Elections have consequences. We have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee," said Trump.

"We won the election and we had the right to do it."

"The American people have a right to have a say in who the Supreme Court nominee is," Biden said. "They're not going to get that chance now because we're in the middle of the election already."

"We should wait and see what the outcome of this election is," Biden added, saying that he was "not opposed to the justice" as a person. "It's just not appropriate to do this before the election," Biden said.

“She thinks the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional,” Biden said referring to Barrett's previous "pro-life" writings, taking about what her appointment would mean for female health care and abortion rights in the US.