Ex-Saudi Official Calls Crown Prince ‘Psychopath’, Claims To Have Damaging Intel
As per Aljabri, MBS had bragged that he possesses a Russian ring that could kill Abdullah by shaking his hand.
Saad Aljabri, an ex-Saudi officer who firmly believes that crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) wants to assassinate him, alleged in TV interview that he knows of a video that shows MBS boasting about a poison ring which could kill erstwhile King Abdullah in 2014.
He also said that Salman is a “psychopath with no empathy.”
Speaking to American news channel CBS during their '60 minutes' segment, the former official said that the the crown prince, who had assumed the throne of Saudi and became the de-facto ruler four years ago, "fears his information," Bloomberg reported.
"I expect to be killed one day because this guy will not rest off until he see me dead," he told CBS.
As per Aljabri, MBS had bragged that he possesses a Russian ring that could kill Abdullah by shaking his hand, Bloomberg reported.
In Saudi, Saab was the right hand man of the Saudi Arabia's former crown prince and interior minister, Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, the elder cousin and a past rival of MBS.
After King Abdullah died in 2015, Aljabri flew to Canada where he now lives in exile.
During his tenure, Aljabri had served as a major link between the Western and Saudi intelligence services, playing a key role after 9/11.
In 2020, just weeks after the assassination of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, he had filed a federal lawsuit in Washington claiming that he was tracked down by a team employed by the MBS kill him.
However, the Saudi Government has refuted all such claims. "Aljabri is a discredited former government official with a long history of fabricating and creating distractions," a government statement provided to CBS said, Bloomberg reported.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
