'Soul Destroying': Emergency Flood Alerts Issued in Australia's Queensland
This is the sixth flooding event in the state since December.
In Australia, emergency flood alerts were issued for parts of Queensland in the southeast on the morning of Friday, 13 May.
This is the sixth flooding event in the state since December.
In February, floods in the state had killed 13 people and destroyed more than 20,000 homes, according to the BBC.
Residents in low-lying areas were pushed to evacuate to higher ground, as meteorologists predict severe weather and heavy rainfall that is expected to hit areas like Brisbane, Toowoomba, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Caboolture, and Gatton.
"It is soul destroying, it's absolutely crushing," Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan told the ABC.
Assistant Commissioner of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Andrew Short said that they have "got 18 emergency alerts out in a number of councils."
"So we're looking for people just to listen and respond and act accordingly," Short was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued dire warnings that further heavy rainfall on Friday could escalate into life-threatening flash floods and potential landslides.
The bureau also said that the rainfall will lower in intensity and ease over the weekend.
The countries has general elections scheduled for 21 May. Climate change is expected to be a key electoral issue.
(With inputs from Reuters, ABC, BBC, and The Guardian.)
