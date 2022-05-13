'Soul Destroying': Emergency Flood Alerts Issued in Australia's Queensland

In Australia, emergency flood alerts were issued for parts of Queensland in the southeast on the morning of Friday, 13 May.

This is the sixth flooding event in the state since December.

In February, floods in the state had killed 13 people and destroyed more than 20,000 homes, according to the BBC.

Residents in low-lying areas were pushed to evacuate to higher ground, as meteorologists predict severe weather and heavy rainfall that is expected to hit areas like Brisbane, Toowoomba, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Caboolture, and Gatton.