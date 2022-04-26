Musk Won’t Have a Board To Watch Him When Twitter Goes Private: Does It Matter?

It appears Twitter’s board of directors finally warmed to Elon Musk’s hostile bid and agreed to a sale – but not before it took a severe beating from the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and other prominent users on their own social network.

Musk, who on April 25, 2022, sealed a deal to buy Twitter for US$44 billion, criticised board members for owning almost no shares of the company they oversee. Dorsey, who will step down from his seat on Twitter’s board at the end of his term in May 2022, called it the “dysfunction of the company .” Conservative politicians derided the board as “scared” of free speech.