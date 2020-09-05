India-China Situation ‘Nasty’, Would Love to Help: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Friday, 4 September, spoke about the situation along the India-China border and asserted that it is “very nasty” adding that the US would love to get involved and help the two countries.
“While we’re at it, we’re talking about China and India are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It's been very nasty,” he said at a White House news conference.
Trump also added that the US is talking to both the countries.
“If we can do anything we would love to get involved and help. We are talking to both countries about that,” he added.
On being asked about whether China is bullying India, Trump said, “I hope not. But, they are certainly going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand.”
Fresh tensions erupted between India and China in Ladakh, this time focused on the southern bank of Pangong Tso. India has said that China engaged in “provocative military maneuvers in an attempt to change the status quo.”
PM Modi Great Friend of Mine: Trump
Responding to a question about the video released by Trump campaign last month featuring Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that he shares a good relationship with the prime minister.
“Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine and he’s doing a very good job. Nothing easy, but he’s done a very good job,” he said.
Referring to the Indian-Americans, Trump said that he enjoys great support and that the Indian-Americans will vote for him.
