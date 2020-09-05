India-China Situation ‘Nasty’, Would Love to Help: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday, 4 September, spoke about the situation along the India-China border and asserted that it is “very nasty” adding that the US would love to get involved and help the two countries.

“While we’re at it, we’re talking about China and India are going at it pretty good on the border, as you know. It's been very nasty,” he said at a White House news conference.

Trump also added that the US is talking to both the countries.

“If we can do anything we would love to get involved and help. We are talking to both countries about that,” he added.