Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2021: Card, Angrist, and Imbens Win the Award

Born in Guelph, Canada, in the year 1956, David Card, who is affiliated to the University of California, Berkeley, used natural experiments to analyse the effects of minimum wages, education, and immigration on the labour market.

Besides challenging conventional knowledge, Card's studies from the early 1990s have lead to development of new analyses and has brought to light additional insights. In addition to other things, his results showed that increasing minimum wage does not always lead to fewer jobs.

Joshua D Angrist, meanwhile, was born in 1960 in Columbus, Ohio. He is the Ford Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge.

And Guido W Imbens, who was born in September 1963 in Eindhoven, Netherlands, works at the Stanford University.

By the mid 1990s, Joshua Angrist along with Guido Imbens used natural experiments to solve a methodological problem about the effects of an extra year at school on students.