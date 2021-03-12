US COVID Deaths More Than WW I, II, Vietnam, 9/11 Combined: Biden

1. Through Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’, resources will be used to increase the number of places Americans can get inoculated to ensure that the worst-hit and hardest to reach populations have access to the vaccines.

2. Over the next six weeks, the Biden administration will deliver vaccines to an additional 700 community health centres, and use mobile vans to reach underserved communities.

3. Biden has promised to make COVID vaccines available at over 20,000 pharmacies at convenient locations in the US and will encourage the use of mobile operations as well to reach out to the maximum number of people.

4. The US government aims to double the number of federal mass vaccination centres and increase the investment and support for state and local community vaccination centres.

5. The Biden administration has announced an additional deployment of 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the team size to 6,000. There will be an addition of frontline healthcare workers as well. A website will be set up to allow eligible citizen volunteers to sign up and get involved in the efforts to contain COVID.

6. Certain tools are being introduced to increase accessibility to the vaccine, such as ‘Find a vaccination website’, a 1-800 toll free number for those without internet access, and technical support for state and federal websites about available COVID vaccines.

7. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will continue to issue guidance on what people can do after being fully vaccinated. This will include guidelines on travel, social and religious gatherings, and work.

8. The Biden administration has a budget of $50 billion under the American Rescue Plan to expand testing in congregate settings like shelters and prisons. The Plan has a budget of $1.75 billion to add to the $200 million budget announced last month to grow genomic sequencing samples from 7,000 to 25,000 that will expand the US’s ability to “sequence samples to identify, track, and mitigate emerging variants”.