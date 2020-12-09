Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effective in 10 Days, Safe: FDA Report

Data from 38,000 US trial participants suggests “a favourable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorisation),” the FDA document said, reported AFP.

In July, Pfizer and BioNTech began a medical trial with 44,000 people from US, Brazil and Argentina, giving half the vaccine and the other half, the placebo, reported AFP. The cases have seemingly taped off within 10 days of the first dose for the former group, whilst the latter group experienced a steady increase in positive cases.

The efficacy of the vaccine after the first dose is about 52 percent, according to Dr William C Gruber, senior vice president of Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development. After the second dose, that rises to about 95 percent. “Two doses of vaccine provide maximum protection,” he said, reported The New York Times.