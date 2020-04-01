COVID-19: UK Death Toll Crosses 500-Mark in a Day, Total at 2,352

A push for more ventilators is also in place as a new set of manufacturers plan to deliver the first batch by early next week.

“We are doing everything we can to support our NHS staff fighting this battle on the frontline, and it’s crucial that we get even more ventilators there as soon as possible,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“We have seen a fantastic response from businesses to our call for a national effort, and I am delighted these companies accepted the challenge to save lives across the country”, he said.

The government said it has provided a number of letters of intent to purchase potentially thousands more ventilators with companies who have credible designs, subject to them passing the regulator and strict safety tests.