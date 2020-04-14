COVID-19: Very Close to Completing a Plan to Reopen US, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 14 April, said that he was very close to completing a plan to reopen the country.

As a result of the deadly spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 95 percent of the country's 330 million population is under stay-at-home order. The social mitigation guidelines have been in place for a month now and will continue till April 30.

"I've been having many discussions with my team and top experts and we're very close to completing a plan to open our country hopefully even ahead of schedule, and that's so important, Trump told reporters at his White House news conference on coronavirus.

Trump said that his administration will soon finalise new and very important guidelines to give governors the information they need to start safely opening their states.