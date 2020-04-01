COVID-19: Italy Mourns 12,428 People As Fateful Month Ends

“Saying 'close everything' may be right, but it is not sustainable forever,” the lobby's Bergamo branch president Stefano Scaglia told the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper.

"The real, complicated thing to do – and one no one seems to be doing – is to try to understand how we can restart things again."

Government health council chief Franco Locatelli pointed to a gradual slowdown in the rate of new deaths and infections as a sign that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's policies worked.

“We are seeing results, and we would not have seen those results without the containment measures,” Locatelli told the daily Il Messaggero.

“We are going in the right direction and we must not change our strategy,” the government health expert said.“The goal is to contain the situation and avert new epidemic outbreaks.”

Italy reported 837 deaths on Tuesday. Its single-day record was 969 on Friday – the highest daily toll recorded anywhere in the world.

