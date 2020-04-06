COVID-19: Pope Francis Earmarks Initial $750,000 Aid Fund

Pope Francis has earmarked an initial USD 750,000 for a new fund for hospitals, schools, nursing homes and other structures run by the Catholic Church in poor countries to use to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis on Monday, 6 April, urged church entities around the world to contribute to the fund being run by the Pontifical Mission Societies, which is the pope's official outreach arm to 1,110 mostly poor dioceses in Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Amazon region.