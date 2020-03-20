COVID-19: A Guide to Good Practice on Keeping People Well-Informed

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is spreading across the world. For those who catch it, the vast majority will experience mild symptoms, but for a few it can cause severe disease and death. Some groups - like older people and those with pre-existing health conditions are more vulnerable when exposed than others.

Because of this, the primary objectives in fighting the outbreak are to contain the virus and help the infected to get well again. In this context, health literacy is a valuable tool because it can affect health outcomes in multiple ways .

Health literacy is the degree to which people can get, understand and use basic health information to make decisions about health issues.