Coronavirus: How Tech Companies Are Dealing With Fake News & Lies

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 1,700 lives in mainland China has put global health authorities on high alert and is giving sleepless nights to fact checkers across the globe. From its origin to symptoms, prevention and cure, all aspects of the viral outbreak have been dogged with fake news and misinformation being shared on social media.

Several such claims have been debunked by The Quint and other fact checkers who are working round to clock to prevent the spread of health misinformation.

In one such case, multiple media outlets falsely reported that two people in Kolkata, both passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the city's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport, had tested positive for the virus. The Quint successfully debunked the claim after we got in touch with Kolkata airport authorities and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state.