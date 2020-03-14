United Against COVID-19: Pak Accepts PM’s SAARC Video Call Invite

Pakistan has said it will participate in a video conference involving South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 5,000 people globally.

PM Modi reached out to the eight-member regional grouping on Friday, 13 March, and pitched for a video conference among the leaders of SAARC to chalk out a strong strategy to combat coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan responded positively to Modi's proposal, saying it was ready to participate in the conference, acknowledging that coordinated efforts were needed to minimise the threat posed by the deadly coronavirus.