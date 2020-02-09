‘Constant Fear’: Stranded in Wuhan, Nepalese Students Cry for Help

Amid the current outbreak of novel coronavirus in China and elsewhere, people from other countries stranded in various cities of China, have been sending out pleas for help, as they look for ways to return home.

“As everything here is locked down and the virus issue is getting more serious with increasing number of new cases and death, Nepalese students are forced to live with constant fear of contracting virus,” Pamir Kaushal, a Nepalese student stuck in China told The Quint.

Kaushal is among the nearly 200 Nepalese students who are stuck in various cities of China, waiting for the Nepalese government to airlift them to safety. The Nepalese government had said that they would be deploying planes to evacuate Nepalese from Wuhan province, but nearly 200 Nepalese in China are still waiting for this to happen.