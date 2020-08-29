COVID-19: Wuhan to Reopen All Educational Institutes From 1 Sept

Domestic air travel in China has also nearly fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by a leading travel analytics company, which predicted the Asian giant's aviation market would fully recover by the beginning of September.

In the second week of August, domestic arrivals at Chinese airports reached 86 percent of last year's levels, while flight bookings hit 98 percent, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday citing the company, ForwardKeys, as saying.