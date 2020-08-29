COVID-19: Wuhan to Reopen All Educational Institutes From 1 Sept
There are nearly 1.4 million students in the Chinese central city.
As many 2,842 educational institutes in Wuhan, the ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in the city starting Tuesday, 1 September, reported Reuters, quoting local authorities.
According to the report, the city has drawn emergency plans for switching back to online teaching should the case level change. There are nearly 1.4 million students in the city.
The Chinese city, where the COVID-19 virus is believed to have originated, was in lockdown for more than two months starting late January. The city has been returning to normal daily life since April and has not reported any new transmissions since 18 May.
Domestic air travel in China has also nearly fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by a leading travel analytics company, which predicted the Asian giant's aviation market would fully recover by the beginning of September.
In the second week of August, domestic arrivals at Chinese airports reached 86 percent of last year's levels, while flight bookings hit 98 percent, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday citing the company, ForwardKeys, as saying.
(With inputs from IANS)
