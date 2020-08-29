COVID-19: Wuhan to Reopen All Educational Institutes From 1 Sept

There are nearly 1.4 million students in the Chinese central city.

The Quint
Published29 Aug 2020, 02:12 PM IST
World
1 min read
Workers wearing protective suits check customers’ health QR codes at the entrance of a re-opened shopping mall in in Wuhan, China. Image used for representation only.
i

As many 2,842 educational institutes in Wuhan, the ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to open in the city starting Tuesday, 1 September, reported Reuters, quoting local authorities.

According to the report, the city has drawn emergency plans for switching back to online teaching should the case level change. There are nearly 1.4 million students in the city.

The Chinese city, where the COVID-19 virus is believed to have originated, was in lockdown for more than two months starting late January. The city has been returning to normal daily life since April and has not reported any new transmissions since 18 May.

Also Read
Big Party in Wuhan Water Park after COVID-19 Cases Reduce in China
Big Party in Wuhan Water Park after COVID-19 Cases Reduce in China

Domestic air travel in China has also nearly fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released by a leading travel analytics company, which predicted the Asian giant's aviation market would fully recover by the beginning of September.

In the second week of August, domestic arrivals at Chinese airports reached 86 percent of last year's levels, while flight bookings hit 98 percent, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday citing the company, ForwardKeys, as saying.

Also Read
No, Image Doesn’t Show Obama, Dr Fauci Visiting Wuhan Lab in 2015
No, Image Doesn’t Show Obama, Dr Fauci Visiting Wuhan Lab in 2015

(With inputs from IANS)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!