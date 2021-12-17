How Zhong Tai & Team Brought Back the Almost Extinct Yunnan Snub-Nosed Monkeys

According to the Report of Dynamic Monitoring of Yunnan Black and White Snub-nosed Monkey released in April 2021, the current population of Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys has exceeded 3,300 in 23 groups. But more than 30 years ago, the animal was severely endangered. Zhong Tai and his colleagues took the initiative to bring them back from the brink of extinction.

In 1983, when the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve was first established, Zhong, at age 16, joined the reserve to work at a conservation station. In 1985, he was dispatched into the mountains to find the snub-nosed monkeys.

The Yunnan snub-nosed monkey lives in dense forests on mountains far from human activity. And the scarce population makes it more difficult to spot them. After months of searching, Zhong “only saw a monkey’s butt.”

In June 1985, Zhong Tai met a local herder who used to be a hunter and learnt from him the tricks of searching for monkeys. “These monkeys make a lot of noises. You must walk quietly and listen with all four limbs on the ground. You must also hide yourself behind the protruding stone when you follow them.”