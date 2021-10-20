China's Coal Prices Surge to Record Levels During Power Crunch and Cold Weather

Coal Prices in China surged to record levels on Tuesday, 19 October, a crisis that is characterised by China's power crunch and cold weather, Reuters reported.

The report added that coal prices have risen more than 260% year to date, and that the price of delivery in January is 1,982 yuan per tonne.

The approaching winter is also playing a key role in this crisis.

With a drop in temperatures, the demand for power will rise, contributing to the spike in the price of coal, since most of China's energy is derived from coal.