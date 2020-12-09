After UK, Canada Approves COVID-19 Vaccine From Pfizer-BioNTech
The approvals give a reason for optimism in the battle against COVID, which has infected over 68.4 million globally.
Canada on Wednesday, 8 December, approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country, news agency Reuters reported.
Last week, the United Kingdom had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout. With that, the UK had become the first country to approve the Pfizer vaccine as well as the first western country to approve a vaccine against COVID-19.
The approvals give a reason for optimism in the battle against COVID-19, which has infected more than 68.4 million people globally, with the death toll standing at more than 15,61,000.
In India, three firms – the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer – have applied for emergency use authorisation for their vaccine candidates.
