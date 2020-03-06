‘Reject Clashes, Call it Sustained Hindutva Violence’: British MP

On Thursday, 5 March Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the Delhi violence, he said that 'Hindu extremists' should be confronted and should 'stop the massacre of Muslims'.

On 27 February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the CAA and said that "India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus,"