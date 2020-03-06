‘Reject Clashes, Call it Sustained Hindutva Violence’: British MP
UK Labour Party MP of Indian origin Nadia Whittome tweeted that Delhi violence shouldn't be labelled as "clashes" and "protest". She further mentioned that the 'Delhi Pogrom' should be called 'sustained and systematic Hindutva violence."
She went on to say that "it is a continuation of sustained and systematic Hindutva violence waged on Muslims and many minority ethnic communities in India that is sanctioned by Modi's BJP Government”
Other UK parliament members too condemned the violence at the House of Commons on Tueday, 4 March. Other than Labour party, SNP Liberal Democrats and Conservative MPs too criticised the Delhi violence and Citizenship Amendment Act, reported Times of India.
Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Nigel Adams said that "the UK government has regarded protest as a legitimate means of raising issues and part of a democratic society but any allegations of human rights abuses are very concerning and should be investigated thoroughly, promptly and transparently."
On Thursday, 5 March Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the Delhi violence, he said that 'Hindu extremists' should be confronted and should 'stop the massacre of Muslims'.
On 27 February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the CAA and said that "India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus,"
Atleast 53 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the deadly violence that erupted in northeast Delhi last week.
