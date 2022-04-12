Breadbasket of Europe: Can Shattered Ukraine Economy Survive Russia's Invasion?

Ports account for 90 percent of the exports out of Ukraine, and Russia's military has carried out a complete blockade of key ports in the country.

As exports plummet, so does Ukraine's economy.

Grain exports alongwith other economic activity have "become impossible in large swaths of the country due to heavy damage to infrastructure," according to Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for Europe and Central Asia.

If all access to the Black Sea is severed by the attacking Russian troops, then the agricultural sector could be hit even harder by the war, according to the World Bank report.