Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft’s Board of Directors

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board of directors on Friday, 14 March, to dedicate more time to philanthropic activities.

Gates has said that he wants to focus on global health and development, education and combating climate change.

He also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he had served since 2004.

However, he will continue to serve as a tech adviser to CEO Satya Nadella and other company leaders. Gates had stepped down from his role in Microsoft in 2008.

