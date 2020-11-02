US Polls: How Numbers Show Joe Biden Remains Favourite Contender

Two days before Wednesday’s US election (AEDT), the FiveThirtyEight national aggregate gives Joe Biden an 8.6 percent lead over Donald Trump (52.0 percent to 43.4 percent). In the key states, Biden leads by 8.3 percent in Wisconsin, 8.2 percent in Michigan, 4.8 percent in Pennsylvania, 3.1 percent in Arizona and 2.2 percent in Florida.

Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania is almost four points below his national lead, and that gives Trump hope of pulling off an Electoral College/Popular Vote split, as occurred at the 2016 election. Pennsylvania is the most likely the “ tipping-point ” state that could put either Trump or Biden over the magic 270 Electoral Votes.