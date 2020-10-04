‘I’ll Be Back Soon’: Trump Releases Video After Testing COVID +Ve

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, 4 October, released a video on Twitter and said that he was feeling “much better” and that he will be “back soon” but adding that the “real test” would be over the next few days.

“I am starting to feel good, you don’t know, over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test. So we will be seeing what happens over those next couple of days,” Trump said in a four-minute video.