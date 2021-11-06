Bavaria, Germany: Knife Attack on Train Injures 3, No Casualties Reported

On Saturday, 6 November, the German Federal Police reported a knife attack on a train in Bavaria (officially the Free State of Bavaria), a state in Southeastern Germany, Deutsche Welle reported.

Three people were injured in the attack, and while two of them were injured seriously, their life wasn't under threat.

The train was running between the city of Regensburg and Nuremberg, the second largest city (after Munich) of Bavaria, when the attack happened.

The police said that the culprit has been arrested, and the threat has been neutralised.

It also issued a statement in which it was claimed that "at the moment, there was [is] no further information about the persons involved."

The police received a distress call around 9:20 am local time and the train was halted near Seubersdorf, a town just south of Nuremberg.

Terrorism as a motive has been ruled out for now but the investigation is on.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also said that the context of the "terrible" attack was "still unclear" and was in the process of "being clarified".

After the attack, around 200 people were taken from the train to a local restaurant for refreshments, Associated Press reported.

