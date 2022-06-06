Bangladesh Authorities Accuse BM Depot of Blast That Killed At Least 49

The Depot in Sitakunda, an industrial town only 40 kilometres from Chittagong Port, is jointly owned by Bangladeshi and Dutch business persons with around 600 employees, and began operations in 2012.

Its chairperson, as mentioned on the website, is Bert Pronk, a Dutch citizen, but AFP was unable get him to comment on this.

Local newspapers have reported that another of its owners is a senior official of the ruling Awami League party in Chittagong, who is also the editor-in-chief of a local Bengali daily.