Australian Scientists Start Testing Potential COVID-19 Vaccines

The testing, expected to take three months, is underway at CSIRO's high-containment biosecurity facility at AAHL, the researchers said.

To prepare for disease outbreaks, last year CSIRO partnered with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global group that aims to derail epidemics by speeding up the development of vaccines. In January, CEPI engaged CSIRO to start working on the virus SARS CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID-19, they said.

In consultation with the World Health Organisation, CEPI has identified vaccine candidates from the University of Oxford in the UK and Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the US to undergo the first pre-clinical trials at CSIRO, with further candidates likely to follow.

“Beginning vaccine candidate testing at CSIRO is a critical milestone in the fight against COVID-19, made possible by collaboration both within Australia and across the globe,” CSIRO Chief Executive, Larry Marshall said in a statement.

“Tackling disease and supporting better health outcomes takes a one-health approach,” Marshall said.