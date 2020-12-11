AstraZeneca to Test Combining Its Vaccine With Russia’s Sputnik V

AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical giant, said on Friday, 11 December that it will start clinical trials with Russia’s Gamaleya Institute to test a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with Russia’s Sputnik V shot to see if can boost the efficacy of the vaccine, reported CNBC.

The trials will start by the end of the year, said the RDIF wealth fund, which has funded Sputnik V, reported Reuters.

“Being able to combine different COVID-19 vaccines may be helpful for improved protection and/or to improve vaccine accessibility. This is why it is important to explore different vaccine combinations to help make immunisation programmes more flexible, by allowing physicians greater choice at the time of administering vaccines,” AstraZeneca said in a statement on Friday, reported CNBC.

“It is also likely that combining vaccines may lead to improved immunity over a longer-period of time,” it added.