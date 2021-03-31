Asian Americans Top Targets for Threats, Harassment Amid Pandemic

We got this data from a nationally representative online panel of more than 7,000 adults who answer survey questions every two weeks about how the pandemic affects their attitudes, lives and behaviors. Among other questions, the survey asked people if and how often they were threatened or harassed in their day-to-day life in the previous two weeks.

Our most recent data, from a poll taken in late February, shows that in the previous two weeks, 11% of Asian Americans experienced threats or harassment – compared with 8% of African Americans, 6% of Latino Americans and 5% of white Americans. Asian Americans are also twice as likely as whites to have experienced repeated abuse.

We also asked about other, perhaps less severe encounters, such as being treated with less courtesy or respect than others, receiving poorer service at restaurants and stores, and being treated as if they were not smart or as if people were afraid of them.