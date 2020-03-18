With Schools Shut, Kids Shouldn’t Suffer Due to No Midday Meal: SC

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday, 18 March said that non-availability of mid-day meals to children, as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, should not deprive them of nutritious food.

While dealing with one crisis, the situation may not lead to creation of another crisis as on account of the shutdown of schools and Anganwadis, children as well as lactating and nursing mothers would be deprived of the nutritional food, the top court said while seeking response of the states and Union Territories.

Taking suo motu (on its own) note of the situation, it said all the states and UTs should come out with a uniform policy so as to ensure that while preventing spread of COVID-19, the schemes for providing nutritional food to the children and nursing and lactating mothers are not adversely affected.