With Schools Shut, Kids Shouldn’t Suffer Due to No Midday Meal: SC
The Supreme Court said on Wednesday, 18 March said that non-availability of mid-day meals to children, as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, should not deprive them of nutritious food.
While dealing with one crisis, the situation may not lead to creation of another crisis as on account of the shutdown of schools and Anganwadis, children as well as lactating and nursing mothers would be deprived of the nutritional food, the top court said while seeking response of the states and Union Territories.
Taking suo motu (on its own) note of the situation, it said all the states and UTs should come out with a uniform policy so as to ensure that while preventing spread of COVID-19, the schemes for providing nutritional food to the children and nursing and lactating mothers are not adversely affected.
"Particularly, the children and the lactating and nursing mothers in rural as well as tribal area are prone to such mal-nourishment. Such mal-nutrition may affect their immunity system and as such, such children and lactating and nursing mothers would be more prone to catch the infection. While dealing with one crisis, the situation may not lead to creation of another crisis," the bench said.
The top court issued notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Women and Child Development as well as the Chief Secretaries/Chief Administrators/Administrators of all the States and the Union Territories and sought their response on an affidavit within a period of one week from today.
It appointed senior advocate Sanjay R Hegde as amicus curiae to assist the Court in the matter and posted the matter for further hearing on 27 March.
The bench said that it is reported, that in some districts, though the schools and Anganwadis have been shut down, the parents have been told to pick up nutritional food for their children from such centres.
It noted that in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, most of the States have directed closure of schools and some of the States have also directed closure of Anganwadis.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)