Apple to Hold 'Unleashed' Event, New M1X MacBook Pro & Airpods Expected
Tech giant Apple has announced that it would be holding a special event titled 'Unleashed' on 18 October.
The event, slated to begin at 10 am Pacific time (10:30 pm in India), is likely to act as the launch of new M1X MacBook laptops. The next-generation Mac laptops are likely to be powered by Apple's own silicon chips, news agency IANS reported.
The new AirPods 3 may also be launched at the event, speculations suggest, News18 reported.
The event will be broadcasted live from Apple Park, Cupertino, California, and will be streamed on the company's YouTube channel, and on the Apple TV application.
Apple is expected to use mini-LED panels in its upcoming computers, as per IANS. The redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops expected to be released this year will likely employ next-generation Apple silicon chips and will not contain a touch bar.
The new computers are also likely to see the return of the MagSafe magnetic power cable, and will have an HDMI port and SD card slot.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that Apple is "actively looking for second suppliers of key Mini LED components," and that if its mini-LED notebooks receive a good response, other notebook makers will also be pushed to employ the same technology, IANS reported.
(With inputs from IANS and News18)
