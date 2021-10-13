Apple to Hold 'Unleashed' Event, New M1X MacBook Pro & Airpods Expected

Tech giant Apple on Tuesday, 12 October, announced that it would be holding a special event titled 'Unleashed' on 18 October.

The event, slated to begin at 10 am Pacific time (10:30 pm in India), is likely to act as the launch of new M1X MacBook laptops. The next-generation Mac laptops are likely to be powered by Apple's own silicon chips, news agency IANS reported.

The new AirPods 3 may also be launched at the event, speculations suggest, News18 reported.