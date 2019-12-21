Pak Govt Appeals Removal of ‘Unfit’ Judge over Musharraf Verdict

The Supreme Judicial Council is the only body to remove a judge of high and supreme court in Pakistan.

Naseem said that government would also ask the higher judiciary to stop Justice Seth from performing his duties because it is an "unprecedented and despicable observation by the judge."

Shehzad Akbar, another aide of Khan, said that the judgment was against all norms of law and the government would not only seek unseating of the judge Seth but also file appeal against the verdict.

"We have decided to file appeal against the verdict," he said.

He added that the judgment was made in haste and the accused was not given the right of fair trial.

Earlier, Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan had a detailed meeting on the conviction of General (retd.) Musharraf and took some important decisions.