Amazon Bans TikTok App for its Employees, Later Revokes Order

CNN quoted a TikTok spokesperson saying: “Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns. We welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community.”

The New York Times reported that Amazon’s decision comes after Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, said on Monday that the Trump administration was considering blocking some Chinese apps, which he has called a threat to national security.

Earlier this week, an American multinational financial services company -- Wells Fargo -- had asked its employees to stop using the TikTok app.