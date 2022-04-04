All 26 Ministers of Sri Lankan Cabinet Resign En Masse Amid Economic Crisis

As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis, the country's Cabinet ministers resigned en masse after a late-night meeting on Sunday, 3 April.

"We discussed about current issues of the country with the prime minister and we handed over letters of resignation," Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the media after handing over his ministerial portfolio, news agency IANS reported.

While all 26 ministers in the Cabinet have resigned, Mahinda Rajapaksa will continue to remain prime minister.

The mass resignations came merely hours after the Sri Lankan prime minister's office refuted rumours of Rajapaksa's plans to step down from his post.