All 26 Ministers of Sri Lankan Cabinet Resign En Masse Amid Economic Crisis
While all 26 ministers in the Cabinet have resigned, Mahinda Rajapaksa will continue to remain prime minister.
As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis, the country's Cabinet ministers resigned en masse after a late-night meeting on Sunday, 3 April.
"We discussed about current issues of the country with the prime minister and we handed over letters of resignation," Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the media after handing over his ministerial portfolio, news agency IANS reported.
The mass resignations came merely hours after the Sri Lankan prime minister's office refuted rumours of Rajapaksa's plans to step down from his post.
The PM's son, who resigned from the post of the Cabinet Minister of Youth and Sports, tweeted:
I have informed the sec. to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist HE & PMs decision to establish stability for the people & the govt of LKA. I remain committed to my voters, my party & the people of #Hambanthota (sic)."
This comes after more than 600 protesters were arrested in Sri Lanka on Sunday, for defying a 36-hour curfew imposed by the government on Saturday, 2 April.
