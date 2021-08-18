Afghanistan: Taliban Leaders Meet Ex-Prez Hamid Karzai Amid Talks to Form Govt

The Taliban, addressing the media on Tuesday, stated that it did not have enmity towards anyone and claimed that based on their leader's orders, the group had pardoned everyone.

Noting that that they will reach a settlement soon, through which an Islamic government will be established in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted as saying by TOLONews, "We want to establish a government that includes all sides."

The security of foreign embassies is important to Taliban and they will be completely safe, Mujahid had added.

Addressing the concerns about how life would be for women under Taliban rule, the spokesperson stated that the group is committed to providing women their rights as permitted by Islam, TOLONews reported.