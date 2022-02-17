Clipped Video of Yogi Adityanath Shared To Claim He Praised Akhilesh Yadav

A clipped video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from 2017 has gone viral on social media to claim that he praised Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that he was capable of doing anything.

We, however, found that the viral viral video was clipped from a longer interview with ABP News conducted ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the longer video, Adityanath doesn't praise but rather criticizes him and claims that he is capable of insulting anyone, including his father.